IPL 2020, Match 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI

KKR will compete with RCB in Match 28 of the IPL 2020.

Andre Russell might miss the game due to leg injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a face-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 28th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Both the teams have played six games and won four contests so far. KKR are sitting at the third spot in the points table while RCB are just behind them at the fourth position.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Sharjah tends to offer a lot of runs and batsmen enjoy batting at the small ground. However, in the previous two matches, the run-flow has fallen down. So, bowlers will have their role as well.

The temperature would be around 28 degree Celsius while the humidity will be approximately 27%.

Playing Combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head to Head

Played: 25 | KKR won: 15 | RCB won: 10 | No result: 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ab de Villiers (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ab de Villiers (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(wk/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel.