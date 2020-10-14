IPL 2020, Match 30: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Pitch & Weather Report

DC and RR will lock horns in the 30th match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday.

RR would look to continue their winning momentum to stay alive in the competition.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (October 14).

After five wins from seven matches, DC are currently sitting at the second spot in the points table, while Royals are at the seventh position with three wins in the tournament.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch in Dubai has shown a tendency to slow down halfway through the IPL, so the team batting second is likely to face challenging conditions. This also means that toss will play a crucial role in the match.

The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius with approximately 26% humidity.

Playing Combinations

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Head to Head

Played: 21 | DC won: 10 | RR won: 11 | No result: 0

DC vs RR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jos Buttler (wk), Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Marcus Stoinis, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

Captain: Shreyas Iyer; Vice-captain: Rahul Tewatia

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sanju Samson (wk), Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: Jofra Archer; Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.