IPL 2020, Match 33: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

RR vs RCB, Match 33

  • RR and RCB will have a face-off in the 33rd match of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

  • RR might include Mayank Markande in the playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of Saturday’s doubleheader. It will be the 33rd game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.


With five wins in eight games, RCB are sitting at third place in the points table. Royals, on the other hand, are struggling at the seventh spot with only three wins so far in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Pitch and weather report

From the past few games, the wicket at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down considerably, and a day game will have drier conditions. Therefore, the spinners will play a vital role. The team winning the toss should bat first.


The temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius while the humidity shall be approximately 40%.

Playing Combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal/ Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.


Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head to Head

Played: 21| RR won: 10| RCB won: 8 | N/R: 2 | Abandoned: 1


RR vs RCB, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ab de Villiers (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer.

Captain: Jos Buttler; Vice-captain: Chris Morris


Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Jofra Archer


Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Steve Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers(wk), Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

