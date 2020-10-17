IPL 2020, Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

DC and CSK will lock horns in the 34th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

Both the teams have won their previous matches.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

After winning six out of eight matches, DC are currently occupying the second spot in the points table, while CSK, with three wins from eight games, are sitting at the sixth place.

Playing Combinations

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Head to Head

Played: 21| DC won: 6| CSK won: 15 | N/R: 0

DC vs CSK, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alex Carey (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Faf du Plessis; Vice-captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alex Carey (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan; Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.