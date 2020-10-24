IPL 2020, Match 43: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Broadcast Details

KXIP will take on SRH in Match 43 of IPL 2020.

Both teams want to take crucial two points by winning the game.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will have a face-off with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening.

The KL Rahul-led KXIP are coming into this game on the back of their three successive wins against Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who are currently placed in the top half of the points table.

David Warner’s SRH, on the other hand, halted their three-match losing streak after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) with the help of Manish Pandey’s 47-ball 83, Vijay Shankar’s half-century and Jason Holder’s three-wicket haul with the ball.

Playing Combinations

Kings XI Punjab:

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Head to Head

Played: 15 | KXIP won: 04 | SRH won: 11 | N/R: 0

KXIP vs SRH, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, James Neesham

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.