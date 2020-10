IPL 2020, Match 45: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Telecast Details

RR will take on MI in Match 45 of IPL 2020.

Injured Rohit Sharma likely to sit out of this game as well.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In their last meeting, MI beat RR by 57 runs on the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s 79 not out and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul. While MI will be out to make it 2-0 in their head-to-head battle against RR this season, Steve Smith & Co. will be eager to avenge the previous loss and register their fifth win.

Playing Combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head to Head

Played: 21 | RR won 10 | MI won 11 | No result: 0

RR vs MI, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

TV channels and Live streaming details

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.