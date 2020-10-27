IPL 2020, Match 47: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast Details

SRH will take on DC in Match 47 of IPL 2020.

Wickets in hand and a stable platform should help the batting side achieve around 160, which is competitive at the Dubai stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers are on the verge of elimination from IPL 2020, and desperately need a win in this game. Despite having shown glimpses of brilliance in the middle phase of the tournament, SRH haven’t put in an all-round performance yet and will be looking to do so against DC. Unlike SRH, the Capitals are on the verge of qualification. However, they don’t have momentum on their side and come into this game on the back of consecutive losses (against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders).

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Head to Head

Played: 16 | SRH won: 10 | DC won: 06 | No result: 0

SRH vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

TV channels and Live streaming details

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.