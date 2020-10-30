IPL 2020, Match 50: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KXIP will take on RR in Match 50 of IPL 2020.

Both teams aren't expected to tamper with their winning combination.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will compete with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 30).

The last time these two teams squared off this season, it was a run-fest in Sharjah. While KXIP scored 223/2 after Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden IPL hundred, RR crossed the finish line after Sanu Samson’s half-century and a Rahul Tewatia show.

Steve Smith and Co. would now be looking to have an encore of that performance while KXIP will be eager to avenge that loss.

Pitch Report

The pitch on offer in Abu Dhabi has been really good enough for batting lately and the chasing teams are doing better. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 161 runs.

Playing Combinations

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda/Mayank Agarwal, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Head to Head

Played: 20 | KXIP won 09 | RR won 11 | No result: 0

KXIP vs RR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal.

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi.

Captain: Jofra Archer; Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

TV channels and Live streaming details

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), Australia, South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.