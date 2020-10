IPL 2020, Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI

RCB will take on SRH in Match 52 of the IPL 2020.

SRH will battle to stay alive in the tournament while RCB would eye a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier this season, when the two sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 21, RCB handed SRH a 10-run defeat. The fifties from Devdutt Padikkal (56) and AB de Villiers (51) guided their team to 163/5 in 20 overs. Sunrisers, despite Jonny Bairstow’s 43-ball 61, fell short by 10 runs in the end.

Playing Combinations

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Head to Head

Played: 15 | RCB won: 07 | SRH won: 08

RCB vs SRH, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: David Warner; Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers, David Warner, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: AB de Villiers; Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

TV channels and Live streaming details

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

New Zealand: SkySport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), Australia, South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.