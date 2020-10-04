IPL 2020: MI batsman Ishan Kishan reveals the lessons he has learnt from Kieron Pollard & Hardik Pandya

Ishan Kishan heaped praises on MI duo of Hardik and Pollard.

"Prepared for all the scenarios in IPL 2020": Ishan

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Ishan Kishan recently grabbed the headlines when he scored 99 runs off 58 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai. Ishan’s brilliant knock guided MI to equal the set total. In the Super Over, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched two points, but Ishan left everyone impressed.

On Saturday (October 03), the wicket-keeper batsman opened up on the lessons that he has learnt from the energetic duo Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. While speaking to media ahead of MI’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, the 22-year-old revealed the guidance he has received from his teammates.

“I have been working with them for the last three years, and I know how they plan the game. It’s just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers,” said Ishan.

“And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what’s your next move. It’s not just that you go there and start hitting,” he added.

‘SRH have a good bowling line-up’

MI and SRH will play at Sharjah, and the Patna-born cricketer mentioned that they need to respect the opposition irrespective of the ground size.

“They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don’t get loose balls, we have to respect those balls, and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it,” said Ishan.

In two games, Ishan has scored 127 runs – the third-highest for MI so far. The southpaw remarked that the pitches in the UAE would aid spinners in the latter half of the tournament and he is prepared for all the scenarios.

Ishan also stated that when MI started the practice in Dubai ahead of the IPL 2020, the pitches were very slow but they knew that after the first half of the exciting tournament, bowlers will get help. The 22-year-old articulated that his team is prepared for the latter half when the role of spinners would become more crucial.

Kishan further spoke how they get similar tracks in domestic circuits and it’s not easy to bat on. He remarked that they have to execute their plans well and pick the right ball and bowler to accelerate the run-flow.