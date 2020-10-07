IPL 2020, MI vs RR – WATCH: Surya Kumar Yadav’s stunning reverse lap six off Jofra Archer

Surya Kumar Yadav played a sensational shot off Jofra Archer's bowling on Tuesday.

MI have grabbed the top position in the standings after defeating RR by 57 runs.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns in the twentieth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. MI completely outplayed RR in all the three departments to register their fourth victory in the ongoing tournament.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a mammoth 193/4 on the scoreboard. In reply, Royals were bundled out for 136, losing the contest by 57 runs.

The chief architect of MI’s massive total was middle-order batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, who took RR’s bowling unit to the cleaners. The 30-year-old batsman scored an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

It was Surya’s highest score in the history of the cash-rich league. His previous best also came against Royals in 2018.

Highest scores for Surya Kumar Yadav (IPL)

79*vs RR, in Abu Dhabi 2020

72 vs RR, in Jaipur 2018

71*vs CSK, in Chennai 2019

Surya Kumar’s comeback shot after being hit on the helmet

During his marathon knock, Surya faced a bouncer that hit his helmet in the 19th over of MI’s innings bowled by RR speedster Jofra Archer. The Barbadian bowler delivered a knuckleball bouncer, but Surya misjudged the pace of the ball, and it ended up shaking him entirely with a hard blow on his helmet.

On the very next delivery, Surya came back strongly by sending the ball into the stands. Surya was aware of the line Archer will bowl to him as he reverse-lapped a yorker-length delivery over wicket-keeper Jos Buttler’s head for a sensational six.

Here’s the video: