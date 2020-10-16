IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Here’s why not a single player has been traded yet

Franchises are still unsure on the concept of IPL 2020 mid-transfer.

Only CSK have cleared their stand on the red-hot topic.

The mid-season transfer window of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was opened on Tuesday (October 13) following the end of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As per the rules, the trading process was started after all teams have played seven games apiece. However, even on the fourth day since the opening of the mid-season transfer window, not a single player has been traded.

Now, the big question which arises here is that why no franchise has tried using the mid-season transfer window despite knowing the fact that it is closing on the coming Saturday?

Here are the few reasons why no player has been traded so far:

One of the reasons behind this is the insecurity of IPL franchises as this move might disclose their plans and strategies to their rival teams.

Another reason is the rule that BCCI has formulated regarding the mid-season transfer. The regulation states that the traded players will only be transferred to other teams for this season and in IPL 2021, they will be back to their parent franchise.

An additional drawback also suggests that the player who has been loaned can not play against his parent franchise. For example, if Imran Tahir is loaned to Delhi Capitals (DC), then he cannot play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Only CSK have cleared their position on the concept of the mid-season transfer

When it comes to the position of franchises on the mid-season transfer process, then only CSK have cleared their stand. The CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, said that no CSK players would be traded this year. The remaining teams haven’t yet said anything on the red-hot topic.

No clarity on injured players

Another cause of concern is that the IPL Governing Council has not yet taken a call on the status of injured players getting replaced by the ones who are available. So till now, there is simply no clarity as to whether the players eligible for the mid-season transfer can replace injured players.

Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named their replacements for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh. At the same time, CSK have not yet called any player to replace Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.