IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: List of Mumbai Indians (MI) players eligible for trade

After their seven matches, some MI players are now eligible for mid-season trade.

MI are currently placed at the top spot in the points table.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are having a tremendous season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, being played at the three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Rohit Sharma-led side have so far played seven matches and lost only two games. MI faced defeat in their opening fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and in their third contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which went down to a Super Over.

MI have so far beaten sides like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mumbai is currently sitting at the top spot in the table with 10 points. They also have the best Net Run Rate (NRR) as compared to the rest of the teams. MI have NRR of +1.327.

Surya Kumar Yadav with 233 runs in 7 games is MI’s leading run-scorer, while Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets is their highest wicket-taker. Since the Mumbai-based franchise have played seven games, a few of their team members are now eligible for mid-season transfer. According to the rules, the concept of trading comes into effect once all the teams have played seven matches each. Only those players are eligible for transfer who haven’t played more than two games till the half-way mark.

Let’s have a look at those MI players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: