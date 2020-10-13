IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: List of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players eligible for trade

After their seven fixtures, some SRH players are now eligible for mid-season trade.

The departure of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh have impacted the team's performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a mixed season thus far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

In seven matches, SRH have only managed to win three games. Still, their Net Run Rate (NRR) is positive (+0.153), which will help them in the later stages of the tournament.

The David Warner-led side is currently placed at the fifth position in the points table. They have lost quite a few close games as their players failed to hold the nerves in crunch situations.

Even in the last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers lost the plot in the final overs, thereby losing the game by five wickets.

SRH skipper Warner with 275 runs is the leading run-scorer for his side while Rashid Khan with 10 wickets is their highest wicket-taker.

After seven games, the 2016 IPL champions are now eligible for mid-season transfer. As per the guidelines, the method of trading comes into effect once all the teams have played seven matches each.

When it comes to players, only those are eligible for transfer who hasn’t featured in more than two games till the half-way mark.

Let’s have a look at those SRH players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: