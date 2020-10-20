IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gifts his special 200th match jersey to Jos Buttler after CSK vs RR game

MS Dhoni gifted his 200th match IPL jersey to Jos Buttler on Monday.

Buttler had scored a 48-ball 70* to beat CSK by 7-wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni played his 200th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (October 19).

However, it didn’t turn out to be a pleasant evening for the ‘Yellow Army’. They showed a complete lack of intent and lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After the match, Dhoni showed his heartwarming gesture towards one of his biggest fans and English wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler. The Ranchi-lad gifted his special CSK jersey that he wore on his 200th IPL game to Buttler.

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Buttler had scored a match-winning 70 not out and formed an unbeaten 98-run stand for the fourth wicket with RR skipper Steve Smith (26 not out).

The outstanding knock from Buttler helped Royals to secure their fourth win in 10 matches and a straight jump to the fifth place in the points table.

“I’m happy to bat at number five:” Buttler

Post the game, Buttler remarked that he is happy batting at No.5. On his attacking approach, the 30-year-old batsman said that he wanted to score some shots as he couldn’t get enough in the last match.

“Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn’t think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off,” said Buttler at the post-match presentation.

“You have to keep trusting yourself, and particularly when there’s no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I’m happy (batting at number 5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now,” added the Somerset batsman.

Buttler had shown his emotions for the former India skipper when Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket.

“A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world. Congratulations on a quite incredible international career @mahi7781! An honour to have played against you. #MS,” Buttler had written on his Instagram after Dhoni’s retirement in August.