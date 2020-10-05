IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi reacts as Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis help CSK thrash KXIP in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings bounced back to winning ways after three consecutive losses on Sunday.

Sakshi reacted after CSK's thumping win over KXIP.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis slammed unbeaten half-centuries as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) demolished Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to snap their string of losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

CSK relished a much-needed victory after three successive defeats, overhauling a 179-run target with ease.

Watson (83 not out) and Du Plessis (87 not out) ensured that there was no close finish this time, reducing the match to a ‘no-contest’ with their skilful batting.

The former Australia international punished Kings XI bowlers with 11 fours and three sixes in his 53-ball unbeaten knock while Du Plessis hit 11 fours and a six from 53 balls to remain not out.

Earlier, KXIP skipper KL Rahul played a well-calculated 63-run knock to lead Kings XI Punjab to a competitive total of 178/4 after electing to bat first. Rahul’s risk-free 63 came off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and a six as he shared a 61-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (26) and then raised a 58-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (33 off 17).

KXIP looked set for a bigger total, but both Pooran and Rahul were dismissed by pacer Shardul Thakur off successive balls in the 18th over.

In the meantime, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife, seemed delighted after CSK’s thumping victory. She uploaded a picture involving Du Plessis and Watson on her Instagram to express the joy. “Class Act! #whistlepodu,” she captioned her post.

Sakshi recently also opened up on life amid pandemic and how she keeps her five-year-old daughter Ziva entertained at home.

“I got in touch with facets of myself that were dormant. I feel like, instead of my parenting style evolving, I am getting schooled with Ziva with all the online classes I attend with her. The need of the hour during lockdown was to find innovative techniques to make children do their homework, and that was my method as well,” she said while speaking to IANS.

Sakshi further stated that she is now missing her husband as he is currently in the UAE for IPL. “I am not really missing it (attending IPL in a stadium) as I am following it diligently on TV, but I miss my husband. Honestly, it would’ve been difficult for Ziva and me to be in the bubble for over two months,” Sakshi added.