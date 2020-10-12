IPL 2020: Netizens troll Mumbai Indians after their deleted tweet sparks match-fixing rumours

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

  • MI’s Twitter handle mistakenly tweets DC’s final score in the first over

Match-fixing is a very sensitive topic but fans heavily trolled Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) by linking them to it after their deleted tweet sparked fresh debate on social media. MI defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in a thrilling encounter on Sunday (October 11).


However, what caught the eyeballs was MI’s official Twitter handle had posted a tweet quoting DC’s final first innings score just eight minutes after the start of the match. In their deleted Tweet, MI had predicted DC will finish on 163/5 in their stipulated 20 overs, whereas, Delhi’s final first innings score was 166/5.


Though the tweet mentioned above was quickly taken down, but few fans were quick enough to take a screenshot of it and post it later on their accounts.

Chasing the set-target, Mumbai Indians turned successful as Quinton de Kock and Surya Kumar Yadav were stunning for their team. They scored 53 runs each and set the tone for the defending champions. MI won the game in the last over with Krunal Pandya hitting a boundary off Marcus Stonis.

