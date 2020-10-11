IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock steer MI to 5-wicket win over DC

De Kock and Surya Kumar scored half-centuries against DC on Sunday.

MI have reached to the top of the table after the half-stage of the IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians (MI) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chasing 163, MI had a disappointing start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma (5) early. However, opener Quinton de Kock (53) and Surya Kumar Yadav (53) stabilized the innings by adding a pivotal 46-run stand for the second wicket.

De Kock scored his second half-century of IPL 2020 and was looking set, but Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him in the 10th over of DC’s chase. De Kock smashed 4 fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar held his end and reached fifty with a six in the 15th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Surya stitched a 53-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (28) before Rabada got his revenge by sending SKY back into the dugout.

In the very next over, Marcus Stoinis produced a breakthrough by birthday boy Hardik Pandya for a duck.

Soon, Ishan too left the field when he became the second victim of Rabada. However, by then MI were completely in the game as they required 11 off 15 balls.

In the end, MI chased down the total and captured the top spot in the points table.

Shikhar Dhawan drives DC to 162/4

Earlier, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan (69 not out) smashed his maiden half-century of the season and guided his side to 162/4. Choosing to bat first, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (4) in the first over. Number three batsman Ajinkya Rahane (15) hit three boundaries before Krunal Pandya trapped him in front of the wickets.

Dhawan, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and reached his half-century. He steadied the innings with Skipper Shreyas Iyer. The duo added a crucial 85-run stand for the third-wicket before MI pacer Trent Boult removed Iyer for 42.

For MI, Krunal picked up two wickets while Boult bagged one scalp.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The first round of #MIvsDC #DCvsMI contest goes to Mumbai. Possibly 3 more to come? Or 2 more likely as they are top two teams of the season. But, credit to MI for chasing a tricky total which was never done on this pitch. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 11, 2020



How good is @surya_14kumar 👀👀 love watching him in full flow 🔥🔥 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 11, 2020

#MI have had no such issues to address. The juggernaut rolls on. First win in #IPL2020 while chasing. Hard to pick holes in the defending champions’ ship. It’ll be a travesty if Surya Kumar doesn’t play for India at some stage. #MIvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2020

🔝 of the table. 😎 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 11, 2020

MI won their 5th match in #IPL2020 & are now on top of the points table. In each of these 5 wins there have been different players of the Match v KKR: Rohit Sharma

v KXIP: Kieron Pollard

v SRH: Trent Boult

v RR: Suryakumar Yadav

v DC: Quinton de Kock #MIvsDC @mipaltan — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 11, 2020

Big win for @mipaltan.. @DelhiCapitals was looking the strongest so far but with the way #MI dominated with both bat and ball today, showed the beauty of the @IPL … Here, anyone can beat anyone! The tournament is getting more intensed as it progresses…#IPL2020 #MIvsDC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 11, 2020

#mi continue their winning momentum,as for #dc they will have to think abt how they will get over them in the next encounter.they might meet them more thn once going ahead… #suryakumaryadav #QuintondeKock #krunlpandya — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2020

One way to chase 160 is like MI did tonight. Keep going hard at the bowlers & bringing the RRR down all the time. If you lose wickets the lower order batsmen have a slightly easier task chasing lesser run with enough balls left.#MIvDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 11, 2020

Kagiso Rabada has taken.. – At least 2 wkts in 13 of his last 14 IPL matches. – At least 1 wkt in 23 of his 25 IPL matches. Incredible consistency! #IPL2020 #MIvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2020

Very high quality innings from @surya_14kumar. Again. Over the last two years he has married consistency to his undeniable talent and style. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav's average Batting Impact this season is +8.2. The only Mumbai Indians batsman with a better Impact this season is Kieron Pollard – the depth in quality, for this Mumbai order, is astonishing. #IPL2020 #MIvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 11, 2020