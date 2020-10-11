IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock steer MI to 5-wicket win over DC

Posted On
Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • De Kock and Surya Kumar scored half-centuries against DC on Sunday.

  • MI have reached to the top of the table after the half-stage of the IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians (MI) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the 27th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.


Chasing 163, MI had a disappointing start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma (5) early. However, opener Quinton de Kock (53) and Surya Kumar Yadav (53) stabilized the innings by adding a pivotal 46-run stand for the second wicket.

De Kock scored his second half-century of IPL 2020 and was looking set, but Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him in the 10th over of DC’s chase. De Kock smashed 4 fours and three sixes.


Meanwhile, Surya Kumar held his end and reached fifty with a six in the 15th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Surya stitched a 53-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (28) before Rabada got his revenge by sending SKY back into the dugout.

In the very next over, Marcus Stoinis produced a breakthrough by birthday boy Hardik Pandya for a duck.

Soon, Ishan too left the field when he became the second victim of Rabada. However, by then MI were completely in the game as they required 11 off 15 balls.


In the end, MI chased down the total and captured the top spot in the points table.

Shikhar Dhawan drives DC to 162/4

Earlier, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan (69 not out) smashed his maiden half-century of the season and guided his side to 162/4. Choosing to bat first, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (4) in the first over. Number three batsman Ajinkya Rahane (15) hit three boundaries before Krunal Pandya trapped him in front of the wickets.

Dhawan, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and reached his half-century. He steadied the innings with Skipper Shreyas Iyer. The duo added a crucial 85-run stand for the third-wicket before MI pacer Trent Boult removed Iyer for 42.


For MI, Krunal picked up two wickets while Boult bagged one scalp.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.