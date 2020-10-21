IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran’s stance reminds Sachin Tendulkar of a South African veteran

Sachin Tendulkar lauded Nicholas Pooran for his fantastic batting against DC on Tuesday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Nicholas Pooran is painting the town red with his exceptional form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. On Tuesday, Pooran played a remarkable knock to take his side over the line in the high-priority contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pooran smashed 53 runs from 28 balls at a blistering strike rate of 189.29 during his side’s chase of 165 runs. The 25-year-old hit 6 fours and 3 sixes before his dismissal.

Pooran’s fantabulous knock impressed many fans as well as former cricketers, including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Mumbaikar heaped praises on the Caribbean batsman for his clean hitting. Tendulkar stated that Pooran’s stance and backlift remind him of South African veteran JP Duminy.

“Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47 What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21 #KXIPvDC #IPL2020,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“I am confident and hitting the ball well”: Pooran on his match-winning knock

In the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, Pooran has amassed 295 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 183.22. The left-handed batsman has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. He also has 22 sixes to his name which is highest in the ongoing season.

“Wonderful game. We spoke of areas to improve. Very well done to not bring it down to the last over. I got a start and didn’t finish the game, so that’s disappointing for me—one of those nights, poor communication, simple (about the mix-ups between the wickets),” said Pooran at the post-match presentation.

“We have to win games. We are ticking boxes, bowling well as a team. I am naturally an aggressive player. I am confident and hitting the ball well,” he added.