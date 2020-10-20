IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Nicholas Pooran’s fifty overshadows Shikhar Dhawan’s ton in KXIP’s crucial win

KXIP beat DC by 5 wickets (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • KXIP beat DC by 5 wickets to register their fourth win in IPL 2020

  • Shikhar Dhawan scored his second century in the ongoing tournament.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets in the 38th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.


Chasing 165, Kings started on a bad note as they lost skipper KL Rahul in the third over. Axar Patel dismissed Rahul on 15 runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle (29) took DC pacer Tushar Deshpande on the cleaners by scoring 26 runs from his first over. Gayle was looking set and dangerous before Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned him up with an absolute peach of a delivery.


As if the trouble wasn’t enough for Kings, they lost Mayank Agarwal (5) in a bizarre run-out involving Nicholas Pooran. However, the Caribbean batsman made up for his mistake by scoring 53 off just 28 balls including 6 fours and three sixes.

Pooran and Glenn Maxwell (32) added a crucial 69-run stand for the fourth wicket before Kagiso Rabada sent the left-handed batsman back into the dugout. Rabada didn’t just stop there as he soon dismissed Maxwell as well.

However, it was too late for DC as KXIP chased down the target with one over to spare.


Shikhar Dhawan’s magnificent century takes DC to 164/5

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored his second century in IPL 2020. He got to the milestone with a couple in the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. It was Dhawan’s second consecutive hundred in the tournament. In the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the DC opener had smashed 101 not out. Dhawan also became the first batsman in the history of the IPL to hit back-to-back hundreds.

Multiple 100+ scores in an IPL season:

  • 4 – Virat Kohli in 2016 (RCB)
  • 2 – Chris Gayle in 2011 (RCB)
  • 2 – Hashim Amla in 2017 (KXIP)
  • 2 – Shane Watson in 2018 (CSK)
  • 2 – Shikhar Dhawan (DC)*

Apart from Dhawan, no other Delhi batsmen contributed good enough to the team’s total as DC could only post 164 on the scoreboard with a loss of five wickets. It was the lowest first innings total in the history of IPL when a player has scored a ton in the game.


Lowest first innings total to contain an individual 100 in IPL:

  • 164/5 – S Dhawan 106* (DC v KXIP 2020)
  • 170/4 – M Pandey 114* (RCB v Deccan 2009)
  • 177/4 – D Warner 107* (DD v KKR 2010)

For KXIP, Mohammad Shami bagged two wickets while Maxwell, James Neesham and Murugan Ashwin picked up one scalp each.

