IPL 2020: Preity Zinta’s celebration pics and videos go viral after KXIP’s historic Super Over win over MI

KXIP clinched the two points with historic win in the second Super Over.

Preity Zinta also praised KL Rahul & Co. on social media.

A nail-biting IPL contest took place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. Preity Zinta co-owned KXIP won the match after two super overs and netizens couldn’t stop talking about the game.

The match is touted to be one of the most epic moments in the history of IPL, and it was at its entertaining best. Preity, who was watching the game at the Dubai International Stadium, cheered for her team to the fullest.

After KXIP’s historic win, the Bollywood actress even took to Twitter and praised KL Rahul & Co.

“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs? OMG! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling. Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Teamwork at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL,” Preity tweeted.

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling ❤️ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort 👊 Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020



Twitterati couldn’t stop gushing over Preity and her priceless reactions during the match.

I am Mumbai Indians Supporter But I am Happy For My Preity Zinta 😊#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/J4G5AVx6Cm

— Boies ji 🤷‍♂️ (@Lil_Boies1) October 18, 2020

Very happy for Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/x936XtPppj — Nitin Godbole 🇮🇳 (@nitingodbole) October 18, 2020

Two minutes of silence for those who missed today's epic twisty #SuperOver match of the year. Feeling happy for Preity Zinta.❤️#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/r9bzecioWW — Viren Chawla (@chawla_viren) October 18, 2020

Captured Preity Zinta 😙😙 What a match man! what a match😅#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/qFpNdvpVmV — Rachit (@rachitmehra91) October 18, 2020

Don’t want to make a habit out of it of Super Over

It was Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal who finished the 11-run chase for KXIP in the second Super Over with 2 balls to spare.

“Yeah okay. It is not the first time. But we don’t want to make a habit out of it. We will take the two points in the end. It doesn’t always happen the way you plan so you don’t really know how to stay balanced. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line. After wicketkeeping for 20 overs, I knew the first six overs were crucial. The wicket was slightly slower so it was important for us to get runs in the Powerplay,” KXIP skipper KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I knew Chris and Pooran. I trust them to take down spinners. So Chris coming in has made my job easier as a batter. You can never prepare for Super Overs. No team does. So you have to trust your bowler’s gut. You trust your bowler, and let them believe their instinct and gut. He (Shami) was very clear he wanted to go six yorkers. He has been phenomenal and keeps getting better every game,” he added.