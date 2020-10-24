IPL 2020: RCB players to wear green jersey in the match against CSK

RCB to don the green jersey for 'Go Green' initiative against CSK.

The Challengers are currently sitting at the third spot in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a tremendous season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

RCB have played 10 games so far in the tournament and won seven matches. Currently, the Challengers are occupying the third spot in the points table. Their next game is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 25).

Last time when the two teams met, RCB got the better off their Southern counterparts. RCB skipper’s Virat Kohli‘s half-century and a dominating display by the bowling unit paved the way for a 37-run victory.

Now, a win against CSK will ensure that RCB attains a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Unlike the Challengers, CSK have struggled this season and are suffering at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 11 games.

RCB to support ‘Green’ initiative on Sunday

The contest on October 25 will be a special day for RCB as their players will be wearing the green jersey for the ‘Go Green’ initiative.

RCB introduced the ‘green’ tradition in 2011 as their campaign towards the sustainable environment. Since then, in every season, the Challengers play one match where their players don the green jersey.

“Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative. RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy,” announced the official Twitter handle of RCB on the micro-blogging website.

In the video, players like AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Washington Sundar and skipper Kohli can be seen urging people to plant trees, save water, and avoid misusing electricity for the better future of the environment.