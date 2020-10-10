IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli-led RCB steamrolls CSK by 37 runs in Dubai

RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs in Dubai on Saturday.

Kohli scored a magnificent 90 from 52 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their fourth victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, after crushing CSK by 37 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 170, CSK had a dreadful start as they lost Faf du Plessis (8) cheaply in the fourth over of the innings. Soon, they lost another opener, Shane Watson (14) during the last over of the powerplay.

After the end of 6 overs, CSK scored only 26 runs with two batsmen back into the hut. It was the third-lowest score in the powerplay this season.

Lowest Powerplay scores this IPL:

23/3 – DC v KXIP Dubai

25/2 – KKR v KXIP Abu Dhabi

26/2 – CSK v RCB Dubai*

31/3 – RR v MI Abu Dhabi

33/2 – KKR v MI Abu Dhabi

Ambati Rayudu (42) and N Jagadeesan added 64-runs for the second wicket but failed to accelerate the run-rate.

In the 15th over, Jagadeesan met a run-out after scoring 33 from 28 deliveries. 17 runs later to his dismissal, CSK skipper MS Dhoni (10) was sent back to the dugout by leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the end, CSK could only manage to post 132/8 runs on the scoreboard, losing the contest by 37 runs.

Washington Sundar once again performed outstandingly well for RCB. He bowled 3 overs and picked up two wickets for 16 runs. Chris Morris, who was playing his first game for RCB in IPL 2020, impressed everyone with a fantastic show. The right-armer bagged three wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs.

With the victory, RCB captured the fourth spot in the points table with four wins in six matches.

Kohli’s 52-ball 90 propels RCB to 169/4

Earlier, RCB started their proceedings slowly as they only scored 65/1 in 10 overs. But they managed to turn things around in the final phase of the innings, thanks to their skipper Virat Kohli who scored 90 from 52 balls.

Kohli smashed 4 fours and as many sixes during his magnificent knock. Apart from the 31-year-old, opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed with 33 while Shivam Dube scored 22 runs.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran bagged one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I am afraid the @ChennaiIPL glory years are coming to an end .. #IPL2020

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 10, 2020

Those sixes from #ViratKohli were top class

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

Feel sad for Chennai fans.

This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late.

Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down,played only 5 dots#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9AKFBan6F0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2020

Absolutely no issues Dhoni playing like this. Went on the attack early, nailed one, missed the other. Tough luck! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 10, 2020

Virat kohli was the difference today..played an outstanding Inn @imVkohli congratulations @RCBTweets We @ChennaiIPL will bounce back stronger — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 10, 2020

Virat Kohli ran 50 of his 90 runs. I can't think of any other batsman who would do this (or see the need to do this in a T20) — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) October 10, 2020

Virat Kohli’s just the right case study on how to approach the climax of a T-20 game @imVkohli #RCBvsCSK #IPL2020 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2020

Most runs in an IPL inning through running b/w wickets: 50 – Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009 (114*)

50 – Virat Kohli vs GL, 2016 (100*)

50 – David Warner vs RCB, 2019 (100*)

50 – VIRAT KOHLI vs CSK, Today (90*)#IPL2020 #CSKvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 10, 2020

What a knock from Virat Kohli. He was 34*(30) after 16 overs then smashed 6,1,1,1,1,2,2,1,4,6,2,6,1,6,2Nb, 1,4,2,2,2,2,1. 56 runs from last 22 balls. What a finish from the greatest of the modern Era. pic.twitter.com/pKjLe9DlqR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2020

Brilliant win by @RCBTweets , the difference was King Kohli @imVkohli period! Starting to see what the top 4 teams are gonna be! #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK #IPLinUAE — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 10, 2020

What a debut for Chris Morris – 3/19 from 4 over – the way he started with the new ball set the standard what we might see in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2020