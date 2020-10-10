IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli-led RCB steamrolls CSK by 37 runs in Dubai

Virat Kohli, RCB (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs in Dubai on Saturday.

  • Kohli scored a magnificent 90 from 52 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their fourth victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, after crushing CSK by 37 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.


Chasing 170, CSK had a dreadful start as they lost Faf du Plessis (8) cheaply in the fourth over of the innings. Soon, they lost another opener, Shane Watson (14) during the last over of the powerplay.

After the end of 6 overs, CSK scored only 26 runs with two batsmen back into the hut. It was the third-lowest score in the powerplay this season.


Lowest Powerplay scores this IPL:

  • 23/3 – DC v KXIP Dubai
  • 25/2 – KKR v KXIP Abu Dhabi
  • 26/2 – CSK v RCB Dubai*
  • 31/3 – RR v MI Abu Dhabi
  • 33/2 – KKR v MI Abu Dhabi

Ambati Rayudu (42) and N Jagadeesan added 64-runs for the second wicket but failed to accelerate the run-rate.

In the 15th over, Jagadeesan met a run-out after scoring 33 from 28 deliveries. 17 runs later to his dismissal, CSK skipper MS Dhoni (10) was sent back to the dugout by leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the end, CSK could only manage to post 132/8 runs on the scoreboard, losing the contest by 37 runs.


Washington Sundar once again performed outstandingly well for RCB. He bowled 3 overs and picked up two wickets for 16 runs. Chris Morris, who was playing his first game for RCB in IPL 2020, impressed everyone with a fantastic show. The right-armer bagged three wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs.

With the victory, RCB captured the fourth spot in the points table with four wins in six matches.

Kohli’s 52-ball 90 propels RCB to 169/4

Earlier, RCB started their proceedings slowly as they only scored 65/1 in 10 overs. But they managed to turn things around in the final phase of the innings, thanks to their skipper Virat Kohli who scored 90 from 52 balls.


Kohli smashed 4 fours and as many sixes during his magnificent knock. Apart from the 31-year-old, opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed with 33 while Shivam Dube scored 22 runs.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran bagged one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

