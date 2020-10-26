IPL 2020: Sanju Samson reveals the reason behind his ‘biceps’ celebration

Sanju smashed 54 runs off 31 balls against MI on Sunday night.

Sanju Samson talked about his six-hitting ability after the match.

After starting the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang, Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson tapered off as questions were raised on his failure with bat in the previous 5-6 games. He shut down the critics with another match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.

Sanju and centurion Ben Stokes shared an unbroken 152-run stand for the third wicket to steer Royals home. Sanju celebrated his fifty showing his muscles on the arm, and here it is why.

“I was just reminding myself of my name, Samson is the strongest man in the world,” Sanju told the official broadcasters.

But on a more serious note, Sanju said that his lean run in the ongoing IPL after striking two fifties in a row did not bother him.

“I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you will go through ups and downs. Different wickets you play differently and that’s what I did. The last 2-3 games we’ve spent some time together, this game was the best one. To be very honest, I wasn’t looking at the required runs, I just reacted to the ball.

“My game is simple, I hit it if it’s there and take singles and doubles otherwise. I did give myself time but I was looking for boundaries. The intent was there, but I took 5-6 balls to get myself in,” Samson added.

Good form also meant Sanju went back to usual six-hitting ways, and eventually ended his innings with the most sixes in the tournament so far. Royals will hope for that form to carry on as in the remaining two fixtures against fellow playoff aspirants Kings XI Punjab (on October 30) and Kolkata Knight Riders (on November 1).