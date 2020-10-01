IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan reacts as KKR youngsters take their team to victory against RR

KKR youngsters impressed SRK with their clinical performance against RR.

Knight Riders crushed the Royals by 37 runs on Wednesday.

In the twelfth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs to register their second win in the tournament. With the victory, KKR have now climbed up to second place in the points table.

During the game, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted cheering the team from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The co-owner of the Knight Riders reacted after his team’s splendid win.

Shah Rukh responded to one of Sachin Tendulkar’s tweets where the batting legend lavished praise on Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell for their efforts in the match. Tendulkar’s second tweet had a special mention for young fast-bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

“Important knock by @RealShubmanGill who played some good shots. @Russell12A’s brief cameo & good finish by @Eoin16 got @KKRiders to a decent score. Terrific bowling performance as well. Bowling changes were spot on & the team balance looked good,” Tendulkar wrote in his first tweet.

The Mumbaikar continued his tweet by mentioning the brilliant outfield catch taken by Nagarkoti. Tendulkar also praised Royals’ all-rounder Tom Curran for fighting alone in the game.

“& a fantastic catch by the athletic Nagarkoti. @TC59’s 54 towards the end got @rajasthanroyals to a respectable total. #RRvKKR #IPL2020,” Tendulkar wrote in his second tweet.

SRK joined the fun on Twitter and expressed his happiness after watching KKR’s youngsters making their impact count.

“Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you, boys, lots of pyaar from a little afar,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Grateful of KKR management: Mavi

In the match against RR, Mavi shined with the white leather. He bowled four overs and picked up two crucial wickets in the form of Jos Buttler (21) and Sanju Samson (8). The right-armer conceded only 20 runs in his dream spell.

For his outstanding performance, Mavi received the ‘Player of the Match’ award. The 21-year-old thanked the KKR management for backing him when he was suffering from the injury.

“It felt really good to dismiss both Samson and Buttler. I bowled the ball as I had planned to do. It feels really nice to spend time with the likes of Russell and Cummins. We have mixed up with them; they are always around with us,” said Mavi white talking to Dinesh Karthik post the match.

“It feels really good when Venky Mysore sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir come to watch us play. We were injured, but the management showed faith in us, and we are grateful for that,” he added.