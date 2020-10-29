IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan asking if KKR can win the tournament

SRK responds to a fan who looked worried about KKR's qualification in IPL 2020 playoffs.

KKR are currently sitting at fifth place in the points table.

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an inconsistent one for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Last week KKR had beaten Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59-runs. However, on Tuesday, the Eoin Morgan-led side suffered a 9-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which dropped them out of the top-four of the IPL 2020 points table.

KKR’s higgledy-piggledy season has led to fans wondering if the two-time champions would even qualify for playoffs or not. One such fan asked KKR co-owner and ‘superstar’ of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan whether the franchise will win this season or not.

“Kya lagta hai Kolkata jitegi sir.. Iss baar!? KKR wali cricket nahi fans ke jazbaat ke saath khel rahi hai… (What do you think sir, will KKR win this time? KKR are not playing cricket but playing with fans emotions),” a fan asked SRK.

The ‘King Khan’ responded to the fan and wrote: “Arre meri socho….mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! (Think about me… what all is going through my heart!!!).”

Change in leadership couldn’t turn the fortunes for KKR

The Knight Riders saw a change in leadership role mid-season when England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy role by replacing Dinesh Karthik. The Tamil Nadu cricketer had stepped down from the responsibility to concentrate more on his batting.

But, the change in roles couldn’t turn the team’s fortunes, as they have lost three out of five matches under Morgan’s leadership.

After the heavy loss to KXIP, Morgan said that the franchises’ qualification to the playoffs is in their own hands.

“That’s one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground. Hopefully, we adjust to the conditions in Dubai. That’s the nature of the tournament; there are not many bad sides. Our fate is in our own hands in the last two games. I think Gill was scoring runs and restricting the Kings till the 11th or 12th over, those were the positives,” Morgan had said during the post-match presentation.