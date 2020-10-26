IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Clinical KXIP thump KKR by 8 wickets in Sharjah

Preity Zinta co-owned KXIP beat KKR by 8 wickets. (Pic Source: IPL T20)

  • Mandeep, Gayle fifties steer KXIP to 8-wicket win over KKR.

  • Shami destroyed KKR's top-order in the first innings of the match.

The resurgent KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locked horns with inconsistent Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 46 of the ongoing IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Monday (October 26). With both teams in desperate need of a win as the playoff battle intensifies, it was another emphatic performance from KXIP as they thrashed the two-time winners by eight wickets.


Batting first, KKR scored 149 for 9 with Shubman Gill scoring 57 off 45 balls while captain Morgan hit 40 off 25 balls. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for KXIP with three wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Chris Jordan scalped two wickets each while Murugan Ashwin and Glenn Maxwell claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, KXIP scored the runs in 18.5 overs with Mandeep Singh scoring unbeaten 66 not out off 56 balls and Chris Gayle smashing 51 off 29 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes.


The ‘Universe Boss’ was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning knock.

