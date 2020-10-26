IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Clinical KXIP thump KKR by 8 wickets in Sharjah

Mandeep, Gayle fifties steer KXIP to 8-wicket win over KKR.

Shami destroyed KKR's top-order in the first innings of the match.

The resurgent KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locked horns with inconsistent Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 46 of the ongoing IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Monday (October 26). With both teams in desperate need of a win as the playoff battle intensifies, it was another emphatic performance from KXIP as they thrashed the two-time winners by eight wickets.

Batting first, KKR scored 149 for 9 with Shubman Gill scoring 57 off 45 balls while captain Morgan hit 40 off 25 balls. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for KXIP with three wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Chris Jordan scalped two wickets each while Murugan Ashwin and Glenn Maxwell claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, KXIP scored the runs in 18.5 overs with Mandeep Singh scoring unbeaten 66 not out off 56 balls and Chris Gayle smashing 51 off 29 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes.

The ‘Universe Boss’ was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning knock.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Crucial points for @lionsdenkxip as they sneak ahead of @KKRiders on the points table.

Fine innings by @mandeeps12 and @henrygayle was just at his usual best. 👏🏻#KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 26, 2020

Very happy for @mandeeps12 specially more today cause this one for his father watching him from the heavens above 🙏🤲🏽 @henrygayle just like red wine 🍷 older he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 #legend #kxip turnin the table well played @RealShubmanGill — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 26, 2020

The longevity of @henrygayle is remarkable … he is the entertainer but let’s not forget how great he is as well … incredible career … one of the greatest white ball players … #IPL #UniverseBoss — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2020

Resurgence of KXIP has been amazing. They beat DC, MI, RCB, SRH & KKR. Currently on fourth with 12 points & 2 matches to go. Chris Gayle has been the X factor. Rahul has been consistent. Shami: brilliant with the new ball. Bishnoi-Ashwin & Arshdeep are good. All’s well for KXIP — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2020

Very emotional and proud moment for #MandeepSingh . Well done Mandeep. #KKRvKXIP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 26, 2020

Winning 5 on the bounce is a fantastic effort by the @lionsdenkxip , marching on the Lions great to see. Congrats @anilkumble1074 and all his team. Keep going lads @IPL — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) October 26, 2020

There’ll never be another Gayle….never. If entertainment had a face-name…..it’s him. 🙇‍♂️ #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2020

This is KXIP’s fifth consecutive win this IPL. Chris Gayle’s scores this IPL:

53, 24, 29, 20, 51#KKRvKXIP — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 26, 2020

The distant car in the rear-view mirror @lionsdenkxip is overtaking a few on the highway now! Team to watch out for. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Chris Gayle has scored a fifty in each of his last six T20 innings at Sharjah Stadium (Four in APL 2018 and two in IPL 2020). #KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 26, 2020

Good for Mandeep Singh. To be playing after losing his dad in the past week. It'd so sweet if this is a match winning half century. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 26, 2020