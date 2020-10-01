IPL 2020: Shane Bond explains what Mumbai Indians need to do to stop the run-flow of KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Shane Bond gave his views on KL Rahul's batting ahead of KXIP vs MI game.

We know what to expect with the conditions in Abu Dhabi: Bond.

After twelve matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper, KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The Karnataka stalwart has scored 222 runs in three games at a phenomenal average of 111 with one hundred and a half-century.

KXIP will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their upcoming clash on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, and bowling coach of the defending champions, Shane Bond, spoke about the threat Rahul possesses. Bond said that if MI can get one thing correct, they might be able to stop the wicket-keeper batsman.

“KL Rahul has got runs against us in the last few games as well. Brilliant player. We are having our bowlers meeting this afternoon in terms of the planning for our next opponent who are playing well. KL, look we know he’s a dynamic player, scores all around the field. We also know that he takes his time generally through the middle overs. It allows us to create some pressure on him and the batsmen around him,” said Bond in a pre-match press conference.

KXIP batting revolves around KL and Mayank: Bond

The former New Zealand cricketer said that MI bowlers would be advised not to bowl in the areas where Rahul is strong. Bond further stated that they would put extra pressure on Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as both of them are vital stroke makers of KXIP.

“We will have specific ideas about how we’re going to get him out. In the end, we just can’t allow him to score in the areas where he’s very strong, scores well over extra cover can pick up over fine leg. You know we have got a quality bowling unit, so we just have to put as much pressure on him and Mayank who have been the two key batsmen for Kings XI and played brilliantly throughout the series so far.”

“If we can create some pressure and get those boys out earlier and put more pressure on that middle-order early. Then hopefully, we can restrict them to a score and stop them from scoring the runs so we can get on the board,” added the 45-year-old.

Bond showed confidence in MI’s batting unit and expressed that playing two matches already in Abu Dhabi will be beneficial for the four-time champions.

“I think we are reasonably confident with our batting line-up. We have put up good runs on the board. So far in every match we have played are tough batting orders to stop plus we have played on this ground twice, so we sort of know what to expect with the conditions. So that should help us a bit,” concluded Bond.