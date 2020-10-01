IPL 2020: Shane Warne picks his 4 teams to qualify for the playoffs

Warne thinks CSK will definitely make a comeback to reach the playoffs of IPL 2020.

The former Aussie spinner heaped praises on RR's batsman Sanju Samson.

Shane Warne, former Australia leg-spinner and Rajasthan Royals (RR) mentor, has picked top-four contenders who he thinks will qualify for the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Every franchise has played three matches thus far. Delhi Capitals (DC) top the points-table while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) languishes at the bottom.

Warne, however, believes CSK will definitely make a big turnaround to reach the next stage of the tournament. Along with CSK, the leggie pinned his hopes on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who have won one and lost two matches in their campaign.

The 51-year-old picked RR and DC as the next two teams to make it to the playoffs. Both Royals and Capitals have won two out of their three matches.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it” s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts. I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepowers so I think they will be the fourth team,” said Warne.

Warne heaps praise on Sanju Samson

Warne was mighty impressed with Sanju Samson, who won back-to-back ‘Player of the Match’ award in his first two games and has impressed one and all with fearless hitting.

Samson scored 74 off just 32 balls in his first match against CSK and followed it with a fiery 85 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The Aussie legend believes that the Kerala-based wicket keeping-batsman will soon barge through the national squad if he maintains his consistency throughout the season.

“I hope Sanju has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all forms of the game.”

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else,” concluded Warne.