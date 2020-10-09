IPL 2020: Sheldon Jackson hits out at Twitter user for making fun of Sunil Gavaskar’s height

Sheldon Jackson lashed out at a fan for mocking Sunil Gavaskar on Twitter.

The user issued an apology after realising his mistake.

Not so long ago, India legend Sunil Gavaskar was in the headlines after one of his comment on Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma was blown out of proportion on social media.

Even Anushka had lashed out at Gavaskar for dragging her name, and because of it, the former India captain had to come out to clarify his statement.

Now once again, Gavaskar’s name is trending on social media. However, he hasn’t said anything this time around, but a response from Saurashtra cricketer Sheldon Jackson to a cricket fan, who tried to make fun of Gavaskar’s height, is doing the rounds.

It all happened when a Twitter user mocked the legendary cricketer for his height after watching him during the pre-match show ahead of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.

The Twitter user uploaded a snapshot of the clip where Gavaskar can be spotted standing between former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and the anchor Neroli Meadows.

“Sunil Gavaskar looking so small,” the fan wrote in his tweet (which was later deleted).

“Try to spread a little positivity”: Sheldon

When Sheldon saw the tweet, he didn’t hold himself back to criticize the fan. Sheldon retorted by reminding the user about the feats Gavaskar has achieved for the country. The 34-year-old also advised the fan to spread some positivity.

“maybe in heigh, but look what he has done and achieved for the country, not many tall men could achieve. you are a cricket fan as of what I learn and see from your tweet, there’s already a lot of negativity, try to spread a little positivity please,” wrote Sheldon.

may be in height, but look what he has done and achieved for the country, not many tall men could achieve . your a cricket fan as of what i learn n see from your tweets there's already alot of negativity, try to spread a little positivity please🙏please https://t.co/wLYHOWYPbP — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) October 8, 2020

After Sheldon’s response, the user deleted his tweet and apologized for mocking Gavaskar.