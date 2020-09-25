IPL 2020: ‘Where am I being sexist in this?’ – Sunil Gavaskar clarifies his comments on Anushka Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar responded after Anushka criticised him for his comments.

Gavaskar referred to an old video of Kohli-Anuska where the couple was playing cricket in their apartment.

Former India international Sunil Gavaskar’s name has been doing the rounds on social media after his recent comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Gavaskar was doing Hindi commentary in the sixth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), where he stated that Kohli has played only with Anushka during the lockdown.

After his comments, Anushka dropped her reaction and criticised the 71-year-old for dragging her name in cricket. She posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story, asking the reason for pulling her name unnecessarily.

Now, Gavaskar has also broken his silence on the matter as well. While speaking to India Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator clarified his stance on the issue, saying that he never blamed Anushka for Kohli’s failures.

“Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. Virat also had no practice, and the only practice that they had was when they were seen playing in their building compound, and Anushka was bowling to him. That’s what I said.”

“Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures? I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat,” said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar’s statement on Kohli-Anushka was taken out of context

Users on social media wholly misinterpreted the comment from Gavaskar. There is clear video proof which explains what he actually said and it didn’t look like a vulgar remark against Anushka.

When RCB captain came out to bat in the second over of the innings, Gavaskar was speaking about the batting practice of Kohli. He was referring to a viral video in which the 31-year-old and Anushka were spotted playing cricket in their apartment during the lockdown.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt

— Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

While referring to it, Gavaskar had said that Kohli faced only his wife’s bowling during the lockdown which isn’t enough for his practice.

“Lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone wo video dekhi hai usse to kuch nahi hona hai.” (He only faced Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, I have watched that video, and that is not going to be enough.)

Former team director of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Joy Bhattacharya, quoted a video tweet where a user has shared the concerned clip of Gavaskar’s comments.

“Gavaskar’s exact words were that Virat was so desperate for practice that he was playing cricket in the lockdown with Anoushka & neighbours had actually taken a video of that. What exactly did he say that was demeaning? Or did you hear something that I obviously missed?” tweeted Joy.