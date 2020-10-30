IPL 2020: Singer-actress Sophie Choudry bowled over by Ravindra Jadeja’s batting heroics against KKR

Jadeja bailed CSK out when they needed 27 off the last nine deliveries.

Sophie lauded Jadeja for his sensational knock against KKR.

Three-times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are out from the playoff-race this year but that has not stopped them from being party poopers for other teams.

The MS Dhoni-led side first thrashed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), stopping them from going to the top of the table, and then on Thursday, got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), denting their hopes of reaching the playoffs. The heroes on the day were Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. The latter finished the game in style with back to back sixes on the final two balls of the match and gave CSK their second win on the trot.

After put in to bat first, Nitish Rana (87 off 61 balls) helped KKR post a challenging 172 for five in their 20 overs. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma claimed one scalp apiece.

Shane Watson, who replaced Faf du Plessis in the playing XI, once again failed to fire with the bat. But Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu steadied the ship by adding 68 runs for the second wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy, however, got rid of Dhoni cheaply while Gaikwad fell to Pat Cummins a few overs later to put the cat amongst the pigeons. Jadeja walked into bat with the match hanging in the balance but turned the tide in CSK’s favour with some lusty blows. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 31 off just 11 balls and took his side over the finish line.

In the meantime, Sophie Choudry – the host, singer and film actress – was on cloud nine after Jadeja’s match-winning effort in Dubai. She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Jadeja you star!!!! Just too good!!! So many matches this #IPL2020 have come down to the wire. Super exciting season!! @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL #csk #CSKvKKR.”