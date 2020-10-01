IPL 2020: Smriti Mandhana names the four cricketers she is cheering for this season

Smriti Mandhana also lauded Sanju Samson for his brilliant knock against CSK and KXIP.

Indian women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana has named four cricketers she is rooting for in the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mandhana last played for India in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year. She is likely to make her comeback in the professional arena with Women’s T20 Challenge, slated to commence from November 04.

Currently, Mandhana is enjoying every IPL match to the fullest. She is not supporting any team in particular but is cheering for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers.

“I am watching all the matches. I am quite biased with all the players and I have not got one team to support. I am not being diplomatic; I actually don’t have one team to support. I am supporting Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni,” Mandhana was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The way he is batting is crazy, next level batting”: Mandhana

Mandhana also lauded Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batsman Sanju Samson for his ‘crazy, next-level’ batting.

Samson lit up the campaign with his merciless hitting and has won back-to-back ‘Player of the Match’ awards in the first two games. He has already smashed 167 runs in three matches till now.

Samson’s innings was instrumental in RR’s record run-chase of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab.

“The way young guys are batting is very inspirational to see. I think Sanju Samson, the way he is batting I have just become a huge fan of him. I have started supporting RR because of him. The way he is batting is crazy, next-level batting. I am thinking to learn from everyone who is batting and bowling well,” concluded Mandhana.