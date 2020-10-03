IPL 2020: Sreesanth and others react after Shreyas Iyer-led DC annihilate KKR by 18 runs at Sharjah

Shreyas Iyer (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • DC defeated KKR by 18 runs at Sharjah on Saturday.

  • Capitals have now acquired the top spot in the points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captured the top spot in the points table after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.


Chasing a challenging target of 229, KKR had a dreadful start as they lost the opener, Sunil Narine, for just 3 runs. Shubman Gill (28) and Nitish Rana (58) steadied the innings and added 64-runs for the second wicket.

Both Shubman and Rana were looking settled, but Amit Mishra had some other plans. The leggie ended the partnership with Shubman’s wicket.


Rana did hold his end and smashed a half-century, but the likes of Dinesh Karthik (6) and Andre Russell (13) didn’t rise to the occasion.

However, later in the innings, KKR did send some shockwaves to DC camp when Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi added 78 runs for the sixth wicket.

Morgan scored 44 from just 18 balls, including one four and five sixes. Tripathi, on the other hand, slammed 36 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.


But DC held their nerves and won the game by 18 runs, thanks to Anrich Nortje, who bowled the crucial 19th over and got the much-needed wicket of Morgan. Nortje gave only five runs in the penultimate over of KKR’s chase.

Iyer’s captain knock guides DC to a commendable total

Earlier, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front and scored 88 not out off 38 balls with a mind-boggling strike-rate of 231.58. The right-handed batsman smashed seven fours and 6 towering sixes.

Apart from Iyer, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw shined with the willow as well. He scored 66 runs with the help of eight boundaries, including four sixes. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also made a valuable contribution of 38 off 17 balls as DC posted 228/4 in their allotted 20 overs.


For KKR, Russell was their most successful bowler. He picked up two wickets and conceded only 29 runs in his quota of four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

