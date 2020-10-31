IPL 2020: SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar ruled out of the remainder of the season

Shankar suffered a hamstring injury against DC on Tuesday.

SRH are currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with just five victories in 12 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2020 due to a hamstring injury (Grade 2). He became the third SRH player to be ruled out of the tournament after Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shankar had sustained the injury during SRH’s previous fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC). The 29-year-old pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over in the second innings. He managed to bowl just 1.5 overs before walking off the field, and skipper David Warner had to step up to bowl the remaining delivery of the over.

As far as Shankar’s performance in the ongoing competition is concerned, he played seven games and scored 97 runs including the match-winning fifty against Rajasthan Royals. He also picked up four wickets with his medium pace.

Sunrisers are currently placed at the seventh position in the points table with five wins from 12 games. They are still in the playoffs race and could make it to the next round if they win their remaining games and the other results go their favour. The Warner-led side will be in action tonight when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.