IPL 2020: SRH spinner Rashid Khan shares an adorable video of his niece cheering for him from Afghanistan

Rashid finished with exceptional figures of 4-0-7-3 against DC.

The Afghan cricketer will be looking to continue his red-hot form in the remaining IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan spun a web around the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsmen at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday as he delivered the most economical spell in the ongoing IPL 2020.

The 22-year-old Afghanistan bowler finished the match with figures of 3/7 after delivering an incredible 17 dots whilst successfully defending a target of 220.

Rashid’s spell against DC also became the sixth-most economical spell in IPL history after Ashish Nehra’s 1/6 (vs KXIP, 2009), Fidel Edwards’ 0/6 (vs KKR, 2009), Yuzvendra Chahal’s 1/6 (vs CSK, 2019), Rahul Sharma’s 2/7 (vs MI, 2011) and Lockie Ferguson’s 2/7 (vs RCB, 2017).

On Wednesday, Rashid revealed the reason behind his energy on the cricket field. The spin star shared an adorable video of his niece cheering for him from home in Afghanistan. In the video posted by Rashid on social media, the little kid could be seen waving her hand and giving flying kisses when the bowler’s interview was broadcasted on the television.

“Some flying kisses from my sweet niece HASEENA. miss you soo much,” Rashid captioned his post.

In the match, after being sent out to bat first, SRH posted a brilliant 219/2 at the end of 20 overs on the back of Wriddhiman Saha’s 45-ball 87 and David Warner’s 34-ball 66.

Manish Pandey also pitched in with a 44-run knock later in the innings.