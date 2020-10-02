IPL 2020: Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni for surpassing him to become ‘most capped player in the IPL’

MS Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become the most capped player in IPL history.

CSK are playing their fourth game against SRH after a six-day break in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has leapfrogged Suresh Raina to become the highest capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the ongoing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dhoni appears for the 194th time in the tournament.

Raina had withdrawn from the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league in August, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni’s CSK is currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with two losses in three matches. The ‘Yellow Army’ is playing after a break of six days.

After Dhoni and Raina, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is at third in the list with 192 matches. Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik is at the fourth spot with 185 appearances. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli with 180 appearances is fifth in this list.

Happiest that my record is being been broken by you: Raina

Raina, whose record has been broken by MSD, congratulated his dear friend with a heartwarming tweet.

The second-highest run-scorer in the IPL is delighted to see Dhoni becoming the most capped player.

Raina wished the Ranchi-lad good luck for the game and also reckoned that CSK would win the thirteenth season of the lucrative league.

“Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is also just two sixes away to become the 20th batsman to hit 300 maximums in the shortest format of the game. Among Indians, he would become the third batsmen to reach the feat after Rohit (371) and Raina (311).