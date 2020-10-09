IPL 2020: ‘They treat the franchise as a government job’ – Virender Sehwag lambastes CSK batsmen

Sehwag has criticised CSK batsmen for showing irresponsible attitude in IPL 2020.

With two wins in six games, CSK are currently sitting at the 6th spot in the points table.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has once again taken a dig at Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) shilly-shally campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Sehwag opined that some of the batsmen in the CSK team think of the franchise as a ‘government job’ in which remuneration is certain regardless of performance.

In the 21st match of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded their third win in the season after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a target of 168 runs, Super Kings were cruising to victory as they needed 67 runs off 42 balls with nine wickets in hand at one stage. However, CSK choked at the back end of the innings and could only score 157/5 to suffer their fourth defeat this season.

CSK added just 14 runs from 11-14 overs and lost set batsmen Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. Kedar Jadhav struggled to middle the ball as he scored only 7 runs off 12 balls.

Sehwag criticised the approach shown by Jadhav and said that some CSK batsmen treat the franchise as a government job.

“Ye run banne chahiye the. Par Kedar Jadhav ne aake dot ball kheli. Jadeja ne bhi 1-2 dott ball kheli. To vo bhi pressure bana. Aur mere khyal se Chennai Super Kings ke kuch player aise hai jaise sarkari naukari mil jati hai, phir uske bad perform karo na karo tankha to milni milni hai [It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway],” Viru told Cricbuzz.

Fleming defended Jadhav’s batting order

Interestingly, Jadhav was sent ahead of Dwayne Bravo, and CSK coach Stephen Fleming defended the move. After the match, Fleming said that Jadhav was sent in to bat because they thought he could play spinners well in that situation.

“At the time, we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end, there was too much work to do, and we fell short,” Fleming said at the post-match conference.

“We’ve got so much batting resources. Kedar is a late middle to the late batter for India. We could have gone a whole lot of different ways. Today Kedar had some balls, but that didn’t work out,” added Fleming.