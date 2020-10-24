IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan snatch victory for KXIP from jaws of defeat vs SRH

KXIP beat SRH by 12 runs (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • KXIP defeated SRH by 12 runs in the thrilling match at Dubai on Saturday.

  • Chris Jordan finished with excellent figures of 4-0-17-3 against SRH.

In a low-scoring encounter, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) outfoxed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday.


Chasing a paltry target of 127, Sunrisers started pretty well. The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow (19) and David Warner (35) stitched together a crucial stand of 56 runs.

Both Warner and Bairstow were looking set to cruise through, but Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin had some other plans. Both the spinners dismissed the SRH opening duo in successive overs.


Soon, Mohammed Shami joined the fun by removing Abdul Samad (7), reducing SRH to 67 for 3.

Manish Pandey (15) and Vijay Shankar (26), who guided SRH to a fantastic victory against RR in their previous match, tried to continue the same momentum. The pair stabilised the innings by adding 33 runs for the fourth wicket before Chris Jordan dismissed Pandey in the 17th over.

KXIP bowlers got the momentum as in the very next over, Arshdeep Singh got the prized wicket of Shankar.


Jordan came to bowl the penultimate over and sent shockwaves to SRH camp by claiming two back-to-back wickets in the form of Jason Holder (5) and Rashid Khan (0).

SRH needed 14 to win in the final over, but Arshdeep did an amazing job for KXIP. He conceded just one run and picked up three wickets as KXIP were bundled out on 114 with one ball to spare.

Lowest totals successfully defended by KXIP in IPL:


  • 119 vs MI in Durban, 2009
  • 126 vs SRH in Dubai, 2020
  • 132 vs KKR in Abu Dhabi, 2014

With the victory, KXIP reached fifth place in the points table.

Disciplined bowling by SRH restricted KXIP to 126/7

Earlier, an all-round bowling performance by Sunrisers helped them to restrict KXIP at 126/7. SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma provided the first breakthrough in the form of Mandeep Singh (17), who opened the innings with skipper KL Rahul.

Chris Gayle (20) joined Rahul in the middle and added 29 runs for the second wicket before Holder dismissed Gayle in the 10th over.


In the very next over, Rashid joined the party by sending Rahul (27) back into the dugout with a beauty.

After the two quick wickets, Nicholas Pooran (32) and Glenn Maxwell (12) tried to stabilise the innings, but Sandeep didn’t let that happen. He removed Maxwell in the 14th over. Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, they posted only 126/7 on the scoreboard.

For SRH, Rashid, Holder and Sandeep, all three bowlers bagged two wickets each. Rashid was also the least expensive bowler for his side. He conceded only 14 runs in his four overs at an economy of 3.50.


Here is how Twitter reacted:

