IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as KL Rahul-led KXIP choke, lose to KKR by 2 runs

Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • KKR defeated KXIP by 2 runs in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

  • Knight Riders have climbed up to the third spot in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a thrilling victory in the 24th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. KKR pulled off a miracle, defeating KXIP by 2 runs in a contest which went to the last over.


Chasing 165, KXIP started tremendously well after their opening pair of KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal put together 115-run for the first wicket. It was the fourth 100-run stand in IPL 2020 and second for Rahul and Mayank.

100+ opening stands this IPL:


  • 183 – Mayank and Rahul vs RR
  • 181* – Watson and Du Plessis vs KXIP
  • 160 – Warner and Bairstow vs KXIP
  • 115 – Mayank and Rahul vs KKR

During the 13th over of KXIP’s chase bowled by Pat Cummins, Rahul and Mayank reached their consecutive half-centuries. Mayank scored 56 off 39 balls before Prasidh Krishna sent him back to the dugout in the 15th over.

Rahul, on the other hand, held his end and kept on scoring runs. It appeared that KXIP will win the game easily, however, in the last few overs, KKR completely turned around the things and came back in the game.

In the 18th over, Sunil Narine cleaned up Nicholas Pooran (16) and conceded only two runs in the over.


Prasidh Krishna, who was playing his first match in IPL 2020, turned the tables when he came to bowl the penultimate over. He gave only 6 runs and bagged two wickets in the form of Simran Singh (4) and Rahul (74).

KXIP needed 14 from the last over with dangerous Glenn Maxwell at the crease. KKR Dinesh Karthik made a match-winning move by giving the white leather to Narine. The Caribbean superstar held his nerves and conceded only 11 runs, taking his team over the line.

Dinesh Karthik’s 22-ball fifty guided KKR to 164/6

Earlier, KKR posted 164/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Karthik, who after a string of low scores rose to the occasion and played a sensational knock. The 35-year-old came to bat at number five in the 11th over and was expected to not only stabilize the innings but also score runs at a high pace.


Karthik lived up to the expectations and smashed KXIP bowlers all over the park to complete his half-century off just 22 balls. It was his joint-fastest fifty in IPL. Back in 2018, Karthik had scored half-ton from 22 balls against the same opposition.

Apart from the Tamil Nadu cricketer, youngster Shubman Gill also shined in the game as he smashed his second fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season. Gill scored 57 off 47 deliveries before meeting a run-out. Interestingly, Karthik also got dismissed through a run-out on 58 from 29 balls.

For KXIP, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was their most expensive bowler. He bowled 4 overs and conceded 44 runs at a terrible economy of 11. Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were the most successful bowlers for Punjab. The duo gave 25 runs in their respective 4 overs with one wicket each.


Here is how Twitter reacted:


 

