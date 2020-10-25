IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar and others praise Mandeep Singh for playing KXIP vs SRH match after father’s demise

Mandeep Singh took the field for Punjab vs Hyderabad match hours after his father's death.

Former cricketers appreciated Mandeep for showing immense courage and dedication towards the game.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh agonized a massive personal tragedy on Friday (October 23) as his father Hardev Singh passed away after a prolonged illness. Mandeep lost his father on Friday evening, and despite that, the right-hander took the field on Saturday for KXIP vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) game.

Mandeep displayed immense grit and determination as he came into open the innings alongside skipper KL Rahul. KXIP players also paid their respect to his father by wearing black arm-bands.

As Mandeep walked out to bat, some of the Sunrisers’ players consoled him including their frontline spinner Rashid Khan.

Though Mandeep was dismissed in the 5th over of the innings, after scoring 17 off 14 balls, but users on social media largely appreciated his courage.

The official Twitter handle of KXIP hailed the 28-year-old for his commitment towards the franchise.

“Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! Way to go, Mandy #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH,” tweeted KXIP.

Former cricketers, as well as fans, lauded the bravery shown by Mandeep after going through such an enormous loss.

The cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra heaped praises on Mandeep for turning up for the game against the Sunrisers.

“Brave of Mandeep to turn up for the game tonight. Lost his father….yet, he’s here putting up a brave face. Strength to you and family. Deepest condolences. #IPL2020,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

“Hats off for turning up today”: Tendulkar on Mandeep and Nitish Rana

Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to his father-in-law, who died of cancer on Friday. Opening the innings, Rana scored 81 off 53 balls.

The former India international Sachin Tendulkar, who himself lost his father during 1999 World Cup, tweeted about both Rana and Mandeep. Tendulkar praised both the cricketers for playing the game despite suffering from huge personal losses.

“Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye—praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27 and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played,” Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging website.

“My heartiest Condolences to you and your family members @mandeeps12 nd @NitishRana_27 in such a difficult time. May God usher u nd ur family wit peace nd comfort. Brave of you both to come out and play. God bless u both,” tweeted Manoj Tiwary.

Here is how netizens reacted:

