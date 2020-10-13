IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – CSK beat SRH by 20 runs in their reverse fixture

CSK won their third game in IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

The Yellow Brigade have now reached the sixth place in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their third victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 20 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 168, Sunrisers did not have the ideal start as they lost back-to-back wickets in the 4th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran. First, Curran dismissed SRH skipper David Warner (9), and then a tremendous fielding display by Dwayne Bravo ran Manish Pandey (4) out.

Jonny Bairstow (23) and Kane Williamson (57) tried to steady the ship as the duo added a 32-run stand for the third wicket. Bairstow, who came to open the innings, was looking settled before he faced Ravindra Jadeja in the 10th over.

Jadeja set Bairstow up brilliantly and knocked over his stumps to provide a much-needed breakthrough to Super Kings.

Williamson, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard. He formed another crucial partnership of 40-runs with youngster Priyam Garg (16), who threw his wicket in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi star reached his half-century, but the growing asking-rate pressurised him as Karn Sharma bagged his wicket in the 18th over. Williamson scored 57 off 39 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

In the same over, Rashid Khan showed his batting moves as he slammed three boundaries including one six to collect 19 runs.

Shardul Thakur, who came to bowl the penultimate over, completely changed the things as he conceded only five runs, including the dismissal of Rashid (14).

In the end, SRH could only reach 147/8, losing the game by 20 runs. With the victory, CSK acquired the sixth spot in the points table.

Watson-Rayudu guide CSK to 167/6

Earlier, CSK came up with a new opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Curran. Though Du Plessis went for a golden duck, but the move of sending Curran at the top worked out for Super Kings. The English all-rounder scored 31 off 21 balls with three fours and two maximums.

Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41) shared an 81-run stand for the third wicket to push CSK to 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Watson’s 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three sixes, while Rayudu smashed five boundaries, including two sixes in his 34-ball 41. Jadeja made valuable contribution down the order with a quickfire 25 from 10 deliveries.

For Sunrisers, pace trio of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each. Rashid, on the other hand, went wicketless.

Here is how Twitter reacted

3 spinners for #csk today and it worked straightaway for them even though didn’t require to ball full quota of overs,just like the way they play regularly.They are very much in the game #Watson #Rayudu #Bravo — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 13, 2020

#Dhoni may not be batting at his best yet but you could see it in his eyes today that he wanted to win it so badly.have never seen him this animated on the field and showing such raw emotions.tells u how hungry he is and what #CSK means to him.#CSKvsSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 13, 2020

Much needed 20 runs victory for @ChennaiIPL. This win will get them back in the race. Second half of the tournament might change the fortunes for them. @IPL @BCCI #IPL2020 #CSKvsSRH — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 13, 2020

Let’s not forget the crucial partnership between @msdhoni and @imjadeja in the end ,to me that’s the difference between the sides #CSKvsSRH #IPL2020 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 13, 2020

Impressive win for #CSK. Importantly, batting, bowling and fielding vastly improved from with contributions from virtually everybody. Dhoni quite superb as captain. Picked 7 bowlers, which can be confounding, but read the pitch well, used spin and pace astutely. Well played — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2020

Not only a good win for @ChennaiIPL here but also a morale booster for them. It could be just a matter of few games and they could be found in top half of the table like always#CSKvsSRH — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 13, 2020

Is @ChennaiIPL 's … Ravindra Jadeja the most underutilised cricketer in this years @IPL — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 13, 2020

With seven bowling options, CSK looked more comfortable in this match. They needed a bit of help from the toss and they got it. Batting first and posting a big total was crucial. #CSKvsSRH #SRHvsCSK #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 13, 2020