IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Delhi Capitals crush Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in Sharjah

DC defeated RR by 46 runs in Sharjah on Friday.

Capitals have climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) completely dominated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

DC registered their fifth win in the competition after they defeated Royals by 46 runs. The victory also helped DC to acquire the top spot in the points table.

Chasing 185 to win, Royals never looked in the right rhythm. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and no batsmen really took charge to put pressure off DC bowling unit.

The failures of Jos Buttler (13), Steve Smith (24) and Sanju Samson (5) took Royals out of the game. Samson continued his bad form, despite the good starts in the tournament. In the first two matches, Sanju scored 159 runs off 74 balls, while in the next four games, the right-handed batsman scored just 17 runs from 24 deliveries.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held his nerves and kept on tickling the scoreboard, but regular wicket fall from the other end pressurised him. As a result, Yashasvi could only score 34 from 36 balls with one four and two sixes.

Rahul Tewatia with 38 runs in the later stage couldn’t prevent the fourth loss of Royals in the thirteenth season as RR were bundled out on 138.

Kagiso Rabada earned three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets each.

Hetmyer stepped up to take DC’s score to 184/8

Earlier, Capitals started terribly after they were asked to bat first. DC lost their top order inside the powerplay. Prithvi Shaw (19), Shikhar Dhawan (5) and Shreyas Iyer (22) got out cheaply.

The middle-order, however, came to the rescue as Marcus Stoinis (39) and Shimron Hetmyer (45) formed vital partnerships to accelerate the run-flow. Hetmyer smashed five sixes and a four. Stoinis, on the other hand, slammed four maximums.

Harshal Patel (16) and Axar Patel (17) made valuable contributions down the order to put up 184 on the scoreboard. It was the first occasion in the current season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

For Royals, pacer Jofra Archer was their most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. Tewatia was their least expensive bowler as he conceded only 20 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 5. Tewatia also bagged one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

This was supposed to be a contest of sixes but no fifty by any batsman in Sharjah! If ball dominates the bat, it is tough to beat Delhi for such variety in their attack. And, their win against Rajasthan shows that again. #RRvDC #DCvRR

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 9, 2020

Seems like @rajastharoyals' batting is getting over-dependent on @IamSanjuSamson and @stevesmith49. Another disappointing defeat for them. But @DelhiCapitals is only getting better every game! Seems like the most balanced unit in this @IPL.#IPL2020 #RRvsDC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 9, 2020

Tie tie phiss for #RR even at Sharjah 🤦🏻‍♂️

Well played table toppers @DelhiCapitals#RRvDC — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 9, 2020

Today my man of the match @ashwinravi99 what a spell.. specially in Sharjah on the smallest ground and on this flattest pitch.. well done #Ashwin — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled brilliantly in #IPL2020

The ball to dismiss Pooran in the first game was brilliant. Dismissed Jos Buttler in his first over tonight. Beat Lomror in flight—classical display of spin bowling: 2/22 in 4 at Sharjah is magnificent #DCvsRR #RRvDC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 9, 2020

That was a Hetmyer Day Out for @DelhiCapitals!#RRvDC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 9, 2020

Ok then @DelhiCapitals on top of the table with 5 wins in 6 matches. #IPL2020 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 9, 2020

Ok thats game set and match or is there a twist in sharjah? But i feel future skippa @ShreyasIyer15's boys are looking mean & hungry! Brilliant bowling by @ashwinravi99 and #Nortje to really pull back the game! @DelhiCapitals are the team to beat this season! #DCvsRR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 9, 2020