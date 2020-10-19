IPL 2020: Umpire Paschim Pathak grabs limelight for his unique hairstyle in SRH vs KKR game

On Sunday, during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on-field Indian umpire Paschim Pathak grabbed everyone’s attention with his unique hairstyle.


It was the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader, and social media started buzzing about Pathak’s shoulder-length hair and his odd stance of standing behind the stumps.

Pathak has officiated in Indian domestic cricket since 2009. In 2015, he became first Indian umpire to wear a helmet while umpiring in a match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 39-year-old has also been the reserve umpire for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs in India.


As soon as Pathak stepped on the field, the netizens noticed his haircut and he soon started trending on the social networking sites. Fans even started comparing him with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had long hair during the initial phase of his international career.

In the match, KKR posted 163/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH equalled the score and the game went down to the Super Over.

KKR eventually won the match as Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan-led side chased down easily.

