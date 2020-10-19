IPL 2020: Umpire Paschim Pathak grabs limelight for his unique hairstyle in SRH vs KKR game

Cricket fans appreciated Indian umpire Paschim Pathak for his unique haircut.

Pathak was seen umpiring in the SRH vs KKR match on Sunday.

On Sunday, during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on-field Indian umpire Paschim Pathak grabbed everyone’s attention with his unique hairstyle.

It was the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader, and social media started buzzing about Pathak’s shoulder-length hair and his odd stance of standing behind the stumps.

Pathak has officiated in Indian domestic cricket since 2009. In 2015, he became first Indian umpire to wear a helmet while umpiring in a match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 39-year-old has also been the reserve umpire for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs in India.

As soon as Pathak stepped on the field, the netizens noticed his haircut and he soon started trending on the social networking sites. Fans even started comparing him with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had long hair during the initial phase of his international career.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Paschim pathak: who played well Between SRH and KKR

Inspired from MSD — Ajay Kumar Goyal (@Prof_Goyal) October 18, 2020



Bairstow standing like a umpire and the Umpire standing like a wicket-keeper.#SRHvsKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/L0FDBm6vZS — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 18, 2020



Remember the name.

Paschim Pathak.

Quite a character. pic.twitter.com/BGPiPwn9Hd — Indranil Roy (@indraroy) October 18, 2020



Paschim Pathak I thought was actually the first ever lady umpire to officiate in the IPL before I saw his name 😂😂 #IPL2020 — Udit (@udit_buch) October 18, 2020

Umpire lady ah pic.twitter.com/HmfZaMyc0K — Senthil (CSK Fan 🦁) (@Railway_Poorna) October 18, 2020

Umpire looking like a rockstar and he is standing like old version of umpires. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/94LRUiGfJG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

#PaschimPathak is one of the most respected umpire of @MumbaiCricAssoc and @BCCI. He was also in a match officials team of 2011 @ICC Cricket World Cup final match Such individuals are encouraging youngsters to take this unenviable job.#Cricket #Umpire #KKRvsSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3ORdvmgZy0 — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) October 18, 2020

His name is Paschim Pathak. https://t.co/OYXL59sxrI — Zomon (@DonEsQue) October 18, 2020

Hair goals bro. Ladkiyaan bhi sharma jaayegi 😛 Umpire Paschim Pathak 😎 Baal bhi mast, naam bhi mast 😂#IPL2020 #SRHvsKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NhljZwMm8V — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 18, 2020

That's a male umpire, folks. His name is Paschim Pathak. He is also the first Indian umpire to wear a helmet while umpiring in a match.#KKRvSRH #Umpire #LongHair pic.twitter.com/MqtHOqBeCj — Biraj Lahkar (@birajlahkar) October 18, 2020

Umpire : Naayak nahi Kalnaayak hu mein 😎 pic.twitter.com/iPv1vGJ2o4 — Chaithu_beardguy✈ (@6eChaithu) October 18, 2020

Goggle pe paschim pathak search maro Shubman gill aayega — आर्यन सूद🚩🇮🇳🕉 (@Aryansoodking) October 18, 2020

This Paschim Pathak’s hairstyle reminds me of someone pic.twitter.com/dUl5AxoRQT — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 18, 2020

Part time DJ part time Umpire feels ! Who says Umpires are all boring type. Loved his look loved Umpire's hair !

Is it just me or someone else feel the same ? Paschim Pathak 🤟#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j75wDty1Qz — GEETIKA ❤️ Jersey No 7 (@Geetikatuli) October 18, 2020

When you wanted to be a Rockstar but parental pressure forced you to be an Umpire. #PaschimPathak #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/pOWc6YgGBp — Mon (@monicas004) October 18, 2020

In the match, KKR posted 163/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH equalled the score and the game went down to the Super Over.

KKR eventually won the match as Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan-led side chased down easily.