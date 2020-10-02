IPL 2020: Virat Kohli reveals why he refers to AB de Villiers as ‘biscuit’

Both and Virat and De Villiers share a great camaraderie.

Virat also recalled his first meeting with 'Mr 360'.

The fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers share a great bond both on and off the field does not need any introduction for the cricket fans. Over the years, the duo has never shied off from talking about the mutual respect and admiration they carry for each other.

Both Kohli and De Villiers are already a legend in their own right, they are capable of singlehandedly turning the game on its head, and their explosiveness with the bat makes them a menacing threat for bowlers.

And lastly, both of them have a wide range of assortments in their armoury and can play all formats of the game with incredible ease.

In the recent video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle, the India skipper revealed the reason behind calling the Proteas star as a “biscuit”.

“I picked it from South African slang, so people that you like, you are close to, you call them biscuit, biscotti. Because everyone loves biscuits, right?” the RCB captain said.

Kohli reminisces his first meeting with De Villiers

Kohli further recalled his first meeting with De Villiers and stated that he first met the latter in Johannesburg in 2011.

“In 2011, Johannesburg is when we said hello to each other properly. It was at the stadium where there is a tunnel where we come out through. They had already practiced and we arrived for practice and I said – Hello, I am really looking forward to playing with you (at RCB). He responded by saying he was also excited to play for RCB,” he said.

‘Mr 360′ has been plying his trade for RCB since 2011 and is undoubtedly the vital cog in the Challengers’ machinery.

As far as IPL 2020 is concerned, RCB started their campaign on a decent note after winning two out of three matches. RCB will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on October 3.