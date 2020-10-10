IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag questions the franchises for spending heavy price on Glenn Maxwell every year

Sehwag criticised Maxwell for his continuous failures in the IPL.

Maxwell has scored 48 runs in 6 matches for KXIP in IPL 2020.

Former India international Virender Sehwag has raised questions on Glenn Maxwell’s continuous failures despite being one of the most expensive players in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Maxwell, who is known as a power-striker, has had a disappointing IPL 2020. Maxi has so far played six matches in the ongoing thirteenth season and scored 48 runs with a dreadful average of 12 and a horrible strike-rate of 85.71.

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH), the Victorian could only score seven runs off 12 balls. KXIP were chasing 202 and lost top order early. But Maxwell failed to cash-in the opportunity and KXIP were bundled out on 132, losing the contest by 69 runs.

Post the match, Sehwag while speaking on ‘Cricbuzz Hindi live show’, criticised the Aussie superstar for wasting yet another chance given by KXIP.

“Don’t know what sort of a platform Glenn Maxwell needs to explode. He came in early (against Hyderabad) after Punjab lost two batsmen quickly. A lot of overs were left this time, but he failed. Earlier, he didn’t have pressure (batting in the death overs in previous matches), yet he got out without performing,” said Sehwag.

“I don’t understand why franchises run after him”: Sehwag

Sehwag further said that Maxwell has the same story every year. The former Indian opener questioned the franchises for spending heavy price on the Australian all-rounder despite being constant failures with the bat.

“I can’t quite understand his mindset because it’s been the same story every year. He gets sold in the auction for a hefty price, but the result remains the same. Yet, people (franchises) run after him. This is something I don’t understand,” Sehwag added.

Sehwag even predicted that in the next year, Maxwell’s price would get dropped and he will be sold around INR 1-2 crores.

“In the next auction, I think his price will drop from 10 crores to somewhere around Rs. 1-2 crores which is what it should be. It has to be kept in mind that he scored his last half-century in 2016,” remarked the 41-year-old.