IPL 2020 – WATCH: CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Jonny Bairstow with a ripper

Jadeja's match-winning performance guided CSK to 20-run win over SRH on Tuesday.

"I take great pleasure in my fielding": Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja yet again proved his worth with an all-round show in the 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The CSK all-rounder impressed everyone with a cameo of 25 from just 10 balls in the first innings. His fireworks down the order helped the ‘Yellow Army’ to post a competitive total of 167/6 on the scoreboard. Jaddu smashed runs at a blistering strike-rate of 250. He slammed two fours and a six in his unbeaten knock.

Jadeja didn’t just stop there as he contributed with the ball as well. The left-arm spinner bowled three overs and conceded only 21 runs, including an important wicket of SRH opener Jonny Bairstow.

The Jamnagar-lad bowled a superb delivery to get rid of Bairstow, who was looking set to take SRH over the line. After early blows, the English cricketer had steadied the ship for the ‘Orange Army’ by forming a crucial partnership of 32-runs with Kane Williamson for the third wicket.

But before the pair could completely revive SRH’s fortunes, Jadeja sent back Bairstow with an absolute ripper. It was a straighter delivery which skidded along the deck and took down the middle stump.

Here is the video:

“Happy to contribute with both bat and ball”: Jadeja

For his game-changing performance, Jadeja received the ‘Player of the Match’ award. After the match, the left-hander revealed that since the wicket was on the slower side, so he focused only to bowl directly into the stumps.

“Very happy to contribute with both bat and ball. I was backing myself, and I was only looking to see the ball and hit the ball without pre-planning. The wicket looks on the slower side, so I was just looking to bowl into the stumps rather than give them room. It is a difficult wicket for batsmen,” said Jadeja at the post-match presentation.

The 31-year-old further spoke about his fielding skills and stated that he enjoys fielding and always looks for the opportunity to take a catch or run the batsman out.

“I take great pleasure in my fielding, and whenever I field, I always look for a good run-out or a catch for the team,” he added.