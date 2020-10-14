IPL 2020 – WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni smacks a 102-meter six against SRH

MS Dhoni showed his vintage avatar against SRH in Dubai on Tuesday.

CSK registered their third victory in the tournament after defeating Sunrisers by 20 runs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to winnings ways after they trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 20 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Super Kings posted 167/6 on the scoreboard with Shane Watson (42) scoring maximum runs. He was well supported by Ambati Rayudu (41) as the pair added an 81-run stand for the third wicket.

The CSK innings also saw a cameo from skipper MS Dhoni, who scored 21 off 13 deliveries with the help of two fours and one six. The maximum that MSD connected was a monster hit as it went deep into the stands.

It all happened during the penultimate over of CSK’s innings bowled by SRH pacer T Natarajan. The left-armer tried to bowl a yorker but ended up missing the target.

Dhoni made full use of the opportunity as the white leather pitched up in the slot. He slammed it over the long-on for a gigantic six.

Here is the video:

“He is a complete cricketer”: Dhoni on Sam Curran

In the match, Sam Curran impressed everyone with his quickfire batting and outstanding bowling. He came to open the innings for the first time and did not disappoint the CSK management. The English all-rounder scored 31 off 21 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

When it comes to bowling, Curran bowled three overs and conceded only 18 runs. He also bagged an important wicket of SRH skipper David Warner.

After the game, Dhoni showered praiseworthy comments for the 22-year-old cricketer. Dhoni termed Curran as a complete cricketer for Super Kings. The Ranchi-lad further hailed Curran for his all-round abilities.

“Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder, he plays the spinners well, and he can give us those 15-45 runs. A good left armer is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.