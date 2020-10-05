IPL 2020: WATCH – CSK star Faf du Plessis exhibits Roger Federer’s forehand smash against KXIP

Du Plessis and Watson guided CSK to their second victory in IPL 2020 against KXIP on Sunday.

CSK have climbed to the sixth spot in the points table.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, after crushing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets.

Chasing 179 to win, CSK openers never looked in any sort of trouble as they completely outplayed KXIP in the game.

Both Shane Watson (83) and Faf du Plessis (87) kept the run-rate high and did not allow KXIP bowlers to dominate. The pair added 60 runs in the powerplay, and after 10 overs, CSK reached 101/0. It was the second 100-run opening stand in IPL 2020 after 183 by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah.

One over later, both Watson and Du Plessis reached their half-centuries. For the former Aussie international, it was his first fifty in IPL 2020 while the ex-captain of South Africa, slammed his third half-ton in the ongoing thirteenth season.

During the 17th over of CSK’s chase bowled by Chris Jordan, Du Plessis guided a full toss over point region for a boundary to surpass the highest opening partnership for CSK. This feat was earlier held by Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay when they scored 159 runs against RCB in 2011.

In the very next over, CSK overpowered KXIP by a 10-wicket victory to acquire the sixth spot in the points table.

Du Plessis goes the Roger Federer way

During the sixth over of CSK’s innings, Du Plessis smacked Jordan for three fours – one of which looked like a classic forehand shot of Tennis superstar Roger Federer.

It was the last ball of Jordan’s first over. He bowled short of a length delivery around the off stump, and Du Plessis muscled it down the ground with a forehand stroke.

Here is the video: