IPL 2020 – WATCH: CSK’s Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaekwad combine to complete a relay catch against RCB

Gaekwad starred with the bat as well.

Faf du Plessis once again showed brilliant fielding skills at the boundary line to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal during the IPL 2020 clash in Dubai on Sunday (October 25).

Faf covered a significant distance before diving to his left and taking the catch. The Proteas star realised in time that he may touch the boundary rope and, therefore, he threw the ball towards Ruturaj Gaikwad who completed the relay catch.

Here’s the video:

Du Plessis has pulled off many such catches for CSK in this season and remains one of the best fielders in the ongoing tournament.

Gaikwad, bowlers shine in CSK’s 8-wicket win

CSK’s new opener Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 65 as he and Ambati Rayudu added 67 runs for the second wicket to set up the win for their side. MS Dhoni struck three boundaries before Gaikwad finished things up with a six. Beginning the chase, Du Plessis and Gaikwad added 46 quick runs in the first five overs to provide CSK with a brisk start.

RCB finished their innings on 145/6. They scored just 20 runs in the last three overs with Deepak Chahar (2/31) and Sam Curran (3/19) combining to share five wickets. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and smashed his 200th six in the IPL as he and AB de Villiers added 82 runs for RCB’s third wicket. This was after Padikkal and Aaron Finch fell to Mitchell Santner and Curran, respectively.